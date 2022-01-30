Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

NYSE TT opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $141.04 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

