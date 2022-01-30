Transcat (TRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRNS opened at $92.81 on Friday. Transcat has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

