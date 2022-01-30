TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $50,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $604.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $537.84 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

