TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 120.4% in January

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the December 31st total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $214.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.85. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

TGA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

