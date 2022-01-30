TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGA. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.85.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

