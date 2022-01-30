Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $17.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TCNGF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 1,590,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

