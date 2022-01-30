Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

