Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5,116.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter.

PXJ stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

