Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

INTC stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

