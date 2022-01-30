Truist Financial Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $26.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

