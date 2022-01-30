Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TUWOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,561. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.