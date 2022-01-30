Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

