Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Up 6.3%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.48 and last traded at $187.94. Approximately 89,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,949,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $118,167,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

