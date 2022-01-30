Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 133.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.