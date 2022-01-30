UBS Group Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 270

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 339 to CHF 270 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

