UBS Group Raises Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.30

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

