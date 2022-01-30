UBS Group Raises Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 87

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.