UBS Group Trims Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price to €5.00

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

