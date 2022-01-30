UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,621 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

