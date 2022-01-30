Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,201 shares of company stock worth $1,433,638. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

