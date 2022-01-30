United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

