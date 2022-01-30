United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $317.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.55 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

