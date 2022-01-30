United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

