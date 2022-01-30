Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $286,857 in the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

