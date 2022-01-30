UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

URGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,727 shares of company stock worth $511,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

