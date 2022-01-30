US Bancorp DE Has $1.24 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

