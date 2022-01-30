US Bancorp DE Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMP opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

