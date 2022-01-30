US Capital Advisors Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Underweight

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

ETRN stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

