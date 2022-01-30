Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.