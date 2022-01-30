VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJK. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

BJK opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

