Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

