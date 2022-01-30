Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

