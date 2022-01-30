Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

