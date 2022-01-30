Velas Price Down 2.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $565.10 million and $9.94 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003907 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000264 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,255,511,503 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

