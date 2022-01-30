Veritas Investment Research Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an equal wight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.68.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

