Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

