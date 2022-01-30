VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VGP from €240.00 ($272.73) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VGPBF opened at $260.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.00. VGP has a 52 week low of $201.20 and a 52 week high of $302.00.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

