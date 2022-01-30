Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 17,894 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 138.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 69,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE:SEE opened at $67.88 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

