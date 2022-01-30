Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

