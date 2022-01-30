Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 49,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 146,265 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,613.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 420,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

