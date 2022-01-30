Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.