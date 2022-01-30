View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,220 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.49.

VIEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of View by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

