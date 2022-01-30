Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 32,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,758. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.
