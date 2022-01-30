Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 32,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,758. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.