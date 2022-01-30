Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 821,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $182,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $228.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.