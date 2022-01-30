Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,782,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.