Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

