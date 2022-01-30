Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 957,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $45,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

