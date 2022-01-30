WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $30.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in WalkMe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,046,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

