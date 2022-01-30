Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.20” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price target on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.02 ($11.39).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.18. Metro has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and a PE ratio of -65.58.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

