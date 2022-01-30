Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.